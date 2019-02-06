Siemens, Alstom rail merger rejected by EU
- The European Union rejects the planned merger between rail units of Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY), saying the combination would have hurt competition and led to higher prices for consumers.
- Siemens and Alstom wanted to combine their rail operations to compete more effectively with China’s state-owned CRRC Corp. on the global stage, a move backed by the French and German governments.
- But European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager says she blocked the deal because "Without sufficient remedies, this merger would have resulted in higher prices for the signaling systems that keep passengers safe and for the next generations of very high-speed trains."
- Vestager says the companies in both deals were not willing adequately to address the regulator’s serious competition concerns.
- "Protecting customer interests locally must not mean that Europe cannot be on a level playing field with leading nations like China, the United States and others," says Siemens President and CEO Joe Kaeser.