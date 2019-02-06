Earnings smasher from Malibu Boats
Feb. 06, 2019 7:22 AM ETMalibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU)MBUUBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) smashes estimates with its FQ2 report.
- Revenue rose 45% Y/Y to $166M during the quarter. Unit volume increased 18.2% to 1,760 boats, while net sales per unit were up 23% to $94.2K per unit. The quarter included some contribution from the acquisition of Pursuit (revenue $29.9M, 111 units).
- Adjusted EBITDA came in at $29.4M vs. $26M consensus.
- "Dealers' orders remain robust, which has created a strong order book across all of our brands and channel inventories are at near optimal levels," notes Malibu CEO Jack Springer.
- Shares of MBUU aren't active yet in the premarket session.
- Previously: Malibu Boats beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (Feb. 6)