AstraZeneca's Fasenra an Orphan Drug in U.S. for rare eosinophilic disorder

The FDA designates AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Fasenra (benralizumab) an Orphan Drug for the treatment of hypereosinophilic syndrome, a rare group of conditions associated with persistently high levels of a type of white blood cell called eosinophils which leads to organ damage.

Results from a Phase 2 study should be published later this year.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

The FDA approved Fasenra in November 2017 for severe eosinophilic asthma.

Shares are down a fraction premarket.