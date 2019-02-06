Take-Two -9.6% on mixed Q3

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) reports a mixed Q3 despite net bookings growth of 140% to $1.569B. On an adjusted basis, revenue was $1.57B compared to the $1.5B consensus. Shares were halted ahead of earnings but resume trading down 9.6% .

To date, Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold-in more than 23M units worldwide.

Both distribution channels missed estimates with Digital Online reporting $594.7M (consensus: $678.4M) and Physical Retail totaling $654M (consensus: $804.1M).

Q4 guidance has revenue of $530M to $580M and GAAP EPS of $0.67 to $0.77 with net bookings of $450M to $500M.

Raised FY19 guidance has GAAP revenue of $2.66B to $2.71B, EPS from $3.07 to $3.18, and net bookings of $2.89B to $2.94B.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8 AM with a webcast available here.

