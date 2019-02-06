Averages point to flat open, but video game makers slammed

Feb. 06, 2019 7:30 AM ETBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Markets have last night State of the Union rally and the continuing rush of earnings to chew on, but the major U.S. averages - at the moment - are roughly unchanged.
  • Asia was little-changed overnight, as is Europe at midday.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield is flat as well as 2.70%, and there's also very little movement in gold and oil.
  • Among those reporting earnings, Disney is higher by 0.6% after its Q4 beat, and video game players are in for a rough session after Electronic Arts and Take-Two Interactive disappointed. EA is down 16%, and TTWO 8%.
