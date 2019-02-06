Carlyle Group +2.5% as distributable earnings, AUM grow
Feb. 06, 2019 7:31 AM ETThe Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)CGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) jumps 2.5% in premarket trading after distributable earnings per common unit of 57 cents increases from 56 cents in Q3 and 44 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 GAAP loss per common unit of 15 cents compares with earnings per unit of 11 cents in Q3 and 53 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Total assets under management of $216.5B, up 2% from Q3 and up 11% from a year ago; fee-earning assets under management of $159.6B, up 8% Q/Q and up 28% Y/Y.
- Q4 total revenue of $151.7M includes an investment loss (including performance allocations) of $314.9M; compares with total revenue of $679.1M in Q3 and $1.01B in Q4 2017;
- Fund management fees of $377.4M rose from $328.8M in Q3 and $279.3M in Q4 2017.
- Total expenses fell to $222.9M in the quarter from $615.6M in Q3 and $624.8M in Q4 2017.
- Raised $7.1B of new capital in Q4.
- Carry fund portfolio depreciated 2% in the quarter.
- Net accrued performance revenue of $1.68B fell 12% from Q3, mostly from the impact of fund valuations in the quarter.
- Conference call at 8:30 AM EST.
- Previously: Carlyle beats by $0.48, misses on revenue (Feb. 6)