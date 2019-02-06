Carlyle Group +2.5% as distributable earnings, AUM grow

Feb. 06, 2019 7:31 AM ETThe Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)CGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) jumps 2.5% in premarket trading after distributable earnings per common unit of 57 cents increases from 56 cents in Q3 and 44 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 GAAP loss per common unit of 15 cents compares with earnings per unit of 11 cents in Q3 and 53 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Total assets under management of $216.5B, up 2% from Q3 and up 11% from a year ago; fee-earning assets under management of $159.6B, up 8% Q/Q and up 28% Y/Y.
  • Q4 total revenue of $151.7M includes an investment loss (including performance allocations) of $314.9M; compares with total revenue of $679.1M in Q3 and $1.01B in Q4 2017;
  1. Fund management fees of $377.4M rose from $328.8M in Q3 and $279.3M in Q4 2017.
  • Total expenses fell to $222.9M in the quarter from $615.6M in Q3 and $624.8M in Q4 2017.
  • Raised $7.1B of new capital in Q4.
  • Carry fund portfolio depreciated 2% in the quarter.
  • Net accrued performance revenue of $1.68B fell 12% from Q3, mostly from the impact of fund valuations in the quarter.
  • Conference call at 8:30 AM EST.
  • Previously: Carlyle beats by $0.48, misses on revenue (Feb. 6)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.