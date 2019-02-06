Novelion up 92% premarket on Juxtapid deal in Japan

Nano cap Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) is up 92% premarket on average volume in response to its out-licensing deal with Recordati Rare Diseases for exclusive commercialization rights to JUXTAPID (lomitapide) in Japan for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (inherited form of abnormally high levels of cholesterol in the blood).

Under the terms of the agreement, Recordati will pay Novelion subsidiary Aegerion Pharmaceuticals $25M upfront, another $5M upon the transfer of the JUXTAPID marketing authorization in Japan to Recordati and up to $80M in sales-based milestones beginning when net sales reach $70M and ending when sales reach $700M. Aegerion will also earn a 22.5% royalty on net sales.