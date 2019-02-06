Tesla drops Model 3 prices

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) drops the starting price on three versions of the Model 3 by $1,100 in what the company describes as a result of its referral program ending on February 1.

The cheapest Tesla now costs $34,850 after taking into account the federal tax credit and gas savings, although that sub-$35K pricing won't be available after July 1 when the federal EV tax credit is halved once again.

The Verge reports that the cheapest Model 3 in Europe is €53,500 (~$60.9K) due to VAT and import duty costs.