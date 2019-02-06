More on Performance Food Group's Q2 beat, reaffirms FY2019 guidance

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) reports total case volume rose 5.5% in Q2.
Performance Foodservice net sales expnaded 5.8% to $3.7B, driven by an increase in cases sold and increase in selling price per case as a result of inflation.
Vistar net sales increased 12.3% to $941.9M, driven by strong case sales growth in the segment’s theater, retail, and vending channels.
Gross margin rate improved 10 bps to 13.3%.
Operating margin rate up 50 bps to 1.6%.
Adjusted EBITDA grew 11.3% to $116.9M.
During the quarter, the Company repurchased 157.9K shares of common stock for $5.2M or average cost of $32.76 per share.
The Company's President & CEO George L. Holm, was appointed Chairman of PFG’s Board of Directors, succeeding Douglas M. Steenland.
FY2019 Guidance: Adjusted EBITDA: +7% to +10%; Adjusted diluted EPS: +10% to +16%.
