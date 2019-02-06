Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) drops 7.3% premarket on a Q4 report that narrowly missed on revenue with a reported $1.702B (consensus: $1.71B), grew subscribers and included two podcast acquisitions. Q1 guidance has in-line revenue of €1.35-1.55B (consensus: €1.47B) with MAUs from 215M to 220M.

FY19 guidance has in-line revenue from €6.35-6.8B (consensus: €6.7B) with MAUs of 245M to 265M.

Q4 MAUs totaled 207M (+29% Y/Y), beating the 203M consensus.

Premium revenue narrowly missed estimates with a reported €1.32B compared to the €1.33B consensus. Subscribers totaled 96M (consensus: 95M) and ARPU came in at €4.89 (consensus:€4.86).

Ad-supported revenue beat with €175M in revenue (consensus: €169.5M) and 116M MAUs (consensus: $110.2M).

Acquisitions: Spotify will purchase podcasting firms Gimlet Media and Anchor for undisclosed terms. A Recode report put the Gimlet price at $200M. SPOT plans to spend a total of $400M to $500M on acquisitions in 2019.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8 AM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

