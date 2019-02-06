Canadian Solar +7% after lifting guidance for Q4 revenues, shipments
Feb. 06, 2019
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) +6.8% pre-market after raising Q4 guidance for revenues and shipments and reassuring investors on its exposure to the PG&E bankruptcy.
- CSIQ says it now expects Q4 shipments of 1.90-1.95 GW, compared to its previous guidance of 1.67-1.72 GW, with Q4 net revenue seen at $850M-$900M vs. prior guidance of $690M-$800M and gross margin of 27%-28% rather than the 24%-26% anticipated previously.
- On PG&E, CSIQ says it does not have material exposure with respect to previously sold projects but does have potential exposure through power purchase agreements with PG&E for a portion of the Gaskell West 2 project and interconnection agreements with PG&E, including an early to mid-stage development project and the late-stage Slate project; planned commercial operation dates have not been affected for any projects in the company's pipeline.