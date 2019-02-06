Canadian Solar +7% after lifting guidance for Q4 revenues, shipments

Feb. 06, 2019 7:51 AM ETCanadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)CSIQBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ+6.8% pre-market after raising Q4 guidance for revenues and shipments and reassuring investors on its exposure to the PG&E bankruptcy.
  • CSIQ says it now expects Q4 shipments of 1.90-1.95 GW, compared to its previous guidance of 1.67-1.72 GW, with Q4 net revenue seen at $850M-$900M vs. prior guidance of $690M-$800M and gross margin of 27%-28% rather than the 24%-26% anticipated previously.
  • On PG&E, CSIQ says it does not have material exposure with respect to previously sold projects but does have potential exposure through power purchase agreements with PG&E for a portion of the Gaskell West 2 project and interconnection agreements with PG&E, including an early to mid-stage development project and the late-stage Slate project; planned commercial operation dates have not been affected for any projects in the company's pipeline.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.