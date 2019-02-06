Axsome up 5% premarket on advancement of late-stage study of migraine candidate AXS-07

  • Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is up 5% on light volume following its announcement that the FDA has signed off on the protocol, design and statistical approach of a Phase 3 clinical trial, MOMENTUM, evaluating AXS-07 (MoSEIC meloxicam and rizatriptan) for the acute treatment of migraine. The study will enroll only patients who have treatment-resistant migraines.
  • The company believes that successful results from this one study will be sufficient to support a marketing application for adults with migraine with or without aura. The trial should commence this quarter with topline data expected within one year.
  • AXS-07 consists of a rapid absorption extended half-life form of the NSAID meloxicam, enabled via the company's MoSEIC (Molecular Solubility Enhanced Inclusion Complex) technology, combined with rizatriptan, a 5-HT1B/D agonist that narrows blood vessels.
