First Data issues 2019 guidance on the light side

First Data's (NYSE:FDC) guidance for 2019 adjusted EPS at $1.55-$1.58 is a little on the light side in comparison with consensus estimate of $1.58.

Sees 2019 free cash flow of $1.5B+.

Sees Fiserv transaction completed in H2 2019.

Sees reported segment revenue in 2019 reduced by $135M and segment EBITDA reduced by $35M due to businesses that were divested in 2018.

Q4 adjusted EPS of 38 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 31 cents and down from 44 cents in the year-ago quarter; decrease was primarily due to a normalized adjusted effective tax rate and unfavorable foreign currency movements in the quarter.

Q4 total segment EBITDA of $855M rose 1% from $846M in the year-ag quarter. By segment: