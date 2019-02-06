KB Home reports pricing on $400M of notes offerings
Feb. 06, 2019 7:59 AM ETKB Home (KBH)KBHBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- KB Home (NYSE:KBH) reports pricing of its previously announced senior notes offerings.
- $300.0M of senior notes due 2027 will bear interest at 6.875% per year and will be issued at public offering price of 100.00%.
- Additional $100M of existing 7.625% senior notes due 2023 will be issued at a public offering price of 105.250%, plus accrued interest from Nov. 15, 2018.
- Estimates net proceeds of about $399.8M.
- The senior notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured senior basis by certain of KB Home's subsidiaries that have guaranteed KB Home's outstanding senior notes.
- Previously: KB Home starts $400M capital raise (Feb. 5)