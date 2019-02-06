KB Home reports pricing on $400M of notes offerings

Feb. 06, 2019 KB Home (KBH)
  • KB Home (NYSE:KBH) reports pricing of its previously announced senior notes offerings.
  • $300.0M of senior notes due 2027 will bear interest at 6.875% per year and will be issued at public offering price of 100.00%.
  • Additional $100M of existing 7.625% senior notes due 2023 will be issued at a public offering price of 105.250%, plus accrued interest from Nov. 15, 2018.
  • Estimates  net proceeds of about $399.8M.
  • The senior notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured senior basis by certain of KB Home's subsidiaries that have guaranteed KB Home's outstanding senior notes.
