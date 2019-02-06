Cognizant reports Q4 beats, names CEO

Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) gains 1.4% premarket on Q4 beats with 8% Y/Y revenue growth. in-line Q1 guidance has revenue growth of 7.5% to 8.5%, which totals about $4.2B to $4.245B (consensus: $4.21B).

In-line FY19 guidance has revenue growth of 7% to 9% for around $17.26B to $17.58B (consensus: $17.4B).

Revenue breakdown: Financial Services, $1.45B (consensus: $1.47B, up 3% Y/Y in constant currency); Healthcare, $1.2B (consensus: $1.23B, +7% Y/Y); Products and Resources, $891M (consensus: $861.8M, +15% Y/Y); Communications, Media, and Technology, $585M (consensus: $563.1M, +20%).

New CEO: Cognizant appoints Brian Humphries as CEO and a member of the board. Humphries was heading Vodafone Business. CTSH co-founder and CEO Francisco D'Souza will serve as Executive Vice Chairman on the board until the transition is complete at the end of June and will then remain on the board as Vice Chairman.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8 AM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Cognizant Technology beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Feb. 6)

Previously: Cognizant Technology declares $0.20 dividend (Feb. 6)