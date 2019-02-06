Trucking stocks on watch after weak January order data

Trucking-related stocks are on watch after ACT Research data indicates Class 8 orders fell 68% Y/Y during January.

ACT breakdown: "Regarding Class 8, recall that January 2018 marked the point at which orders went vertical. We view this January’s order softness as having more to do with pulled-forward orders and a very large Class 8 backlog than with the current supply-demand balance. Softening freight growth and strong Class 8 capacity additions suggest that the supply-demand balance will become a story in 2019, but January seems a premature start to that tale."

Wall Street analysts say the drop wasn't a surprise due to the backlog of orders built up in Q3 and Q4, but think the sector could see some selling pressure today.

Related stocks: Navistar (NYSE:NAV), Cummins (NYSE:CMI), Meritor (NYSE:MTOR), Alison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN), WABCO (NYSE:WBC), Wabash National (NYSE:WNC), PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR).