Vanda Pharma sues FDA over partial clinical hold on tradipitant; shares down 12% premarket

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is down 12% premarket on light volume in response to its complaint against the FDA aimed at lifting its partial clinical hold on studies of drug candidate tradipitant.

The company wants to proceed with in-human testing while the agency is insisting on nine-month non-rodent toxicity studies before advancing to human subjects. Vanda claims that it submitted "other information" that showed the drug is safe for further study in people, including three- and six-month rodent studies and a three-month dog study, at doses up to 300x the intended human dose, plus scientific literature supporting its view that nine-month dog studies would be unlikely to identify clinically relevant safety signals that were not observed in the three-month studies.

In addition to the lawsuit, the company released an open letter urging other drugmakers to join it in demanding that the FDA review and revise its "outdated" policy.