Plains sees reversed Capline crude pipeline in-service by Q3 2020

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) says it expects the reversed Capline crude pipeline from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast to begin service in Q3 2020 for light oil and early 2022 for heavy oil.

"The capacity from Cushing (Okla.) down to St. James (La.) should be available on a quicker time frame than heavy moving down from Patoka (Ill.)," CEO Willie Chiang said during last night's earnings conference call.

PAA says it is also making progress on its Cactus II pipeline, with partial service expected in late Q3 2019 and full service by April 2020.

Chiang said PAA's Corpus Christi, Tex., and St. James facilities could both could expand further for crude export capabilities, as "We think we’re the best solution to get barrels to the coast and what we strive to do is to have connectivity to the many, many docks that are being expanded to be able to get access to water... so far there’s been a lot of interest in us being able to get connections."

PAA late yesterday reported better than expected Q4 earnings but lower than forecast revenues and issued downside earnings guidance for FY 2019, seeing net income/unit of $2.03 vs. $2.10 analyst consensus estimate.