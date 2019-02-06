ING +5.2% as Q4 reflects strong NII, net fee and commission income

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) jumps 5.2% in premarket trading as Q4 underlying results of €1.24B ($1.42B) rose 24% Y/Y on strong net interest income, solid net fee and commission income, and a higher profit from its stake in TMB.

Net core lending increased €3.2B in the quarter; customer deposits increased by €3.8B to €555.8B in Q4.

Q4 underlying net interest income rose to €3.57B from €3.51B a year ago; net interest margin improved to 1.56% from 1.52% in Q3.

Q4 net result per share increased to €0.33 from €0.20 in Q3 and €0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

Plans further cost discipline as it expects lower lending growth in Wholesale Banking, possible increases in regulatory expenses as Financial Markets profitability "continues to be challenging."

