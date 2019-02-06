Zendesk +11.5% on Q4 beats, upside guides

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) gains 11.5% premarket on yesterday's Q4 beats with EPS $0.07 above consensus at $0.10 and revenue up 41% Y/Y to $172.2M. Upside guidance has Q1 revenue from $178M to $180M (consensus: $172.84M) and FY19 revenue from $795M to $805M (consensus: $779.31M).

Analyst action: Rosenblatt was among the analysts raising ZEN targets this morning. The firm maintains a Buy rating and bumps the PT up $10 to $80 citing the 74% gross margin, two percentage points above Rosenblatt's estimate, as a "positive surprise."

Earnings press release.

