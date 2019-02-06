More on Viper Energy Partners Q4 earnings

Viper Energy Partners reports Q4 sales increase 24% Y/Y to $73.7M , primarily led by higher production, offset by lower average sales prices.

Production increased ~63% to 1,858 MBoe, with average production of 20,191 Boe/day.

Average realized prices: Oil: $48.73/barrel (-8.1%); Natural gas: $2.41/Mcf (-8.4%); NGL: $22.13/bbl (13.3%).

Operating margin compresses ~510bps to 67.2%

Cash balance for the period stood at $22.7M and $144M available under its $555M revolving credit facility.

Closed 23 acquisitions for ~$104M, increasing Viper's mineral interests to a total of 14,841 net royalty acres, +55% Y/Y

The company expects 1H 2019 net production of ~20.50-22

MBoe/d and 20-23 MBoe/d for FY19

(NASDAQ:VNOM) slips ~2% in pre-market

Previously: Viper Energy EPS of -$0.01 (Feb. 5)

Previously: Viper Energy declares $0.51 dividend (Feb. 5)