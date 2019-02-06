GM +4% after profit beat

General Motors (NYSE:GM) trades higher after topping profit estimates with its Q4 report.

The company reports EBIT-adj of $2.8B, driven higher by a $3.0B EBIT-adj tally for the North America business. International EBIT-adj was flat during the quarter and GM Cruise generated a small loss as anticipated.

Auto operating cash flow during the quarter was $4.2B vs. $4.4B a year ago.

CFO update: "We navigated signifcant headwinds in 2018 to deliver another year of strong results, demonstrating the earnings resiliency of this company. The actions we’ve been taking to shape a stronger, more proftable portfolio of businesses position GM for long-term success."

Shares of GM are up 4.22% in premarket trading to $40.95.

