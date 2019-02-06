Medley Capital, Sierra Income won't pursue NexPoint proposal
Feb. 06, 2019 8:45 AM ETPhenixFIN (PFX), MDLYPFX, MDLYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) and Sierra Income Corp. say their boards declined to pursue an unsolicited proposal by NexPoint Advisors, an affiliate of Highland Capital Management.
- Separately, Medley Capital, Sierra, and Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) adjourn the Feb. 8 special shareholder meetings regarding their announced merger until early March as a result of the government shutdown in January.
- The board of each company said they determined that declining the NexPoint proposal is in the best interest of MCC, Sierra and their shareholders.
- The committees said NexPoint's claim that the proposal provides $225M of incremental value over the merger plan with Medley Management is unsubstantiated and misleading and NexPoint's proposal presents significant uncertainty to shareholders.
- MDLY +0.3% in premarket trading.
