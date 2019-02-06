Cummins -2% after Q4 earnings miss, downside full-year revenue guidance

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) -1.9% pre-market after reporting lower than expected Q4 earnings and guiding full-year revenues below analyst estimates, raising concerns of slower truck sales this year.

CMI says Q4 revenues rose 11.9% Y/Y to $6.13B, driven by increased truck production in North America and stronger demand in global construction and power generation markets; currency hurt revenue by 2% primarily due to a stronger U.S. dollar.

CMI forecasts FY 2019 sales growth to come in flat to a 4% increase, with the midpoint below analyst consensus estimate of a 2.7% increase; the company expects EBITDA in the 15.75%-16.25% range.