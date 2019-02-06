Trade tensions weigh down MACOM guidance; MTSI -16%

MACOM Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) plunges 16% premarket after yesterday's Q1 print with in-line EPS and a narrow revenue miss despite a 15% Y/Y growth. Downside Q2 guidance has revenue from $134M to $142M (consensus: $158.47M) and EPS from $0.04 to $0.12 (consensus: $0.22).

The company attributes the guidance weakness to macro and trade-related "cross currents" and expects to rebound in the second half of the year.

Earnings press release.

Analyst action: Craig-Hallum downgrades MACOM from Buy to Hold and lowers its target from $23 to $19.

Previously: MACOM Technology EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Feb. 5)