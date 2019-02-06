More on Brink's Q4 results
- The Brink's (BCO +0.5%) reports Non-GAAP organic growth of 9% in Q4.
- North America revenue rose 36% to $439M.
- South America revenue fell 17% to $223M.
- Adjusted operating margin rate improved 92 bps to 11.45%.
- During the quarter, the company repurchased 973,348 shares of for ~$68M, or an average price of $70.28/share.
- FY2019 Non-GAAP Guidance: Revenues: ~$3.75B; operating profit growth of 20% to $405-425M (margin 10.8-11.3%); Diluted EPS: $4.10-4.30; Adjusted EBITDA $590-610M & FCF before dividends of $220M.
- “Brink’s delivered strong Q4 and FY results despite persistent currency impact. Led by accelerated profit growth in the U.S. and Mexico, Q4 non-GAAP EPS increased 11% and was up 46% on a constant currency basis. Non-GAAP operating profit rose 15% in the fourth quarter, more than offsetting a $27M negative currency impact.” said Doug Pertz, President and CEO.
