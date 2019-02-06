PayPal -1.5% as Guggenheim sees threats to TPV volume

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) slides 1.5% in premarket trading after Guggenheim's Jeff Cantwell cuts his rating on the payment company to neutral from buy.

Flags near-term challenges to payment volume growth from Brexit and cross-border issues and medium-term challenges from weakness at eBay and increased competition.

Cuts EPS estimates for 2019 and 2020 on weakening outlook for total payment volume.

Sees more competition in e-commerce from Stripe (STRIP) and Square (NYSE:SQ) and Amazon.com's Amazon Pay button; Mastercard/Visa/AmEx/Discover button may also hurt PayPal volume.

Analyst ratings.

Previously: Square Cash App downloads surpass PayPal's Venmo (Feb. 5)