Gold Fields reports Q4 2018 trading update; shares down ~5% in pre-market

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) slips ~4.7% (pre-market) as the company expects FY18 headline EPS to be ~$0.05-0.09, down 65-81% Y/Y.

Normalized EPS expected to be $0.01-0.05 as compared $0.19 for FY17

GFI says 2018 revenue to be lower than in FY 2017 primarily due to lower gold sold at South Deep, as well as the sale of Darlot in 2017.

For Q4 2018, attributable gold equivalent production is expected to be 509koz, with all-in sustaining costs of US$1,016/oz and all-in costs of $1,213/oz

For FY18, gold equivalent production is expected to be 2.04Moz, higher than revised guidance of 2Moz.

FY18 financial results will be reported on 15 February 2019.