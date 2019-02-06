Exxon makes two more oil discoveries offshore Guyana

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it struck two additional discoveries offshore Guyana at the Tilapia-1 and Haimara-1 wells, bringing the total number of discoveries on the Stabroek Block to 12.

The finds add to Stabroek's recently updated estimate of the discovered recoverable resource to more than 5B boe; XOM is operator and owns a 45% interest in the block, while partners Hess (NYSE:HES) holds a 30% interest and Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) has a 25% stake.

XOM sees potential for at least five floating, production storage and offloading vessels on the Stabroek Block producing more than 750K bbl/day of oil by 2025.