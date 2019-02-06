Uber could buy Middle East rival Careem - WSJ
Feb. 06, 2019 By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Uber (UBER) is having on-and-off acquisition talks with Careem, according to WSJ sources.
- Careem is active in 84 cities in about 12 countries in the Middle East, a larger geographic footprint than Uber's in the region.
- Banker sources say Careem wants $2.5B to $3B for a potential deal.
- Uber execs want to reach 1B users as the company approaches the IPO expected in the first half of 2019. Uber has identified the Middle East and India as "high-potential markets" worthy of increased investments.