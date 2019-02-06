Suncor -3% on 'messy' Q4 earnings despite buyback, dividend boost

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) -3.4% pre-market after posting a Q4 loss, primarily due to steep price discounts for Western Canadian oil, including the upgraded synthetic crude it produces at its oil sands mining operations.

UBS analyst Lloyd Byrne calls it a "messy" quarter, given longer than planned maintenance, an upgrader misstep in December and historically weak differentials, yet SU continued to generate free cash flow (post-dividends) while raising its dividend and incremental C$2B buyback plan.

Eight Capital’s Phil Skolnick says investors may be surprised by SU, noting how unfavorable Western Canadian oil prices hurt Q4 result, which is "very likely contrary to what the market believed."

Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta expects investors to ignore the slight earnings miss and focus on shareholder returns.

