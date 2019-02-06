Brookfield Infrastructure Q4 FFO beats, updates on transactions

Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIP) jumps 3.0% in premarket trading after Q4 FFO per unit of 82 cents exceeds the 78-cent consensus estimate and increases its quarterly distribution.
FFO per share compares with 80 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Q4 funds from operations of $326M rose from $313M a year ago; by segment:
Utilities $138M vs. $172M a year ago.
Transport $129M fell from $139M a year ago.
Energy $90M, up from $56M a year ago.
Data infrastructure $20M vs. $19M.
Corporate -$51M vs. -$73M.
Since the end of the quarter, BIP acquired an Asia Pacific data center for $180M; also sees closing on the acquisition of Ascenty, a data center operator in South America, this month and the acquisition of an Indian natural gas pipeline by the end of February.
In January, BIP agreed to sell up to 33% of its stake in its Chilean toll road business, with after-tax proceeds of $365M expected.
Declares quarterly distribution of 50.25 cents per unit, up 6.9%% from previous dividend.
Previously: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Feb. 6)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox