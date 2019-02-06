SoftBank dumps Nvidia stake

SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) Vision Fund discloses selling its entire Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake in January. The stake was worth $3.6B at the end of December.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son hints that the company could eventually cut back stakes in Uber (UBER) and Slack (SLACK), which are both heading towards IPOs.

The stake cut came during SoftBank's earnings report, which included a 60% Y/Y operating profit growth to $3.99B.

Earnings press release.

Nvidia shares are up 0.5% premarket to $150.75.

