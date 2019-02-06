Vodafone +1.5% as BofA ML marks Buy, sees headwinds passing

Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) is up 1.5% premarket in U.S. trading following an upgrade to Buy at BofA Merrill Lynch, which sees the company on its way out from under headwinds that are largely accounted for in forecasts.

Dividend over-distribution is still a "sore point," but the company can still go back and cut the dividend, and meanwhile the firm expects Vodafone will get back to marginal top-line growth this year and next, with EBITDA growth of about 3%. (h/t Bloomberg)

The firm set a price target of 200 pence/share, implying 40% upside from current London pricing.