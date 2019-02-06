AVROBIO updates on gene therapy for Fabry

Feb. 06, 2019 9:44 AM ETAVROBIO, Inc. (AVRO)AVROBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • AVROBIO (AVRO +1%) announces updated data from two clinical trials evaluating gene therapy AVR-RD-01 in Fabry patients. The results are being presented at the WORLDSymposium in Orlando, FL.
  • A total of six patients have been dosed, four in an investigator-sponsored Phase 1 and two in a company-sponsored Phase 2. Three-month data analyses have been completed on four participants. All four experienced increased AGA enzyme activity that dropped over time. Two have discontinued enzyme replacement therapy.
  • No new safety signals were observed.
  • Of note is a data table that shows diminishing vector copy numbers over time, implying a gradual loss of efficacy since there are less copies of the lentiviral-vector-inserted gene that are integrated into the genome of a cell.
