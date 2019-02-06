Intelsat +5.3% as Kerrisdale reiterates strong bull stance

As signaled with yesterday evening's move up, Intelsat (NYSE:I) is up 5.3% out of today's open after short seller Kerrisdale Capital reiterated its long position with a regulatory process in "its final stages."

Its original bull thesis is unchanged, Kerrisdale says: C-band is extremely valuable spectrum, and the C-Band Alliance -- including Intelsat, SES (SGBAF +2.2% ) and Intel (INTC +1.2% ) -- hold the keys to unlocking it. The spectrum's likely worth "substantially more" than the 21c/MHz-POP implied in current share pricing.

Long-term price objective is $151/share, vs. today's $25.20, the firm says.