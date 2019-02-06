BAML unconcerned over Toyota's profit guidance cut

Feb. 06, 2019 9:40 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)TMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch keeps a Buy rating on Toyota (TM -1.3%) as it explains the automaker's cut in profit guidance earlier today.
  • "The downward revision to full FY3/19 guidance was mainly because of the mandatory recognition of unrealized losses on securities holdings from FY3/19 under US GAAP (¥310bn in non-operating expenses)," writes analyst Kei Nihoyanagi.
  • "The market's concerns are likely about any implications for shareholder returns, but our conclusion is that there will be no impact," adds Nihoyanagi.
