IBM (NYSE:IBM) unveils new technology to help energy companies predict where trees and vegetation might threaten power lines.

IBM worked with utility company Oncor to develop The Weather Company Vegetation Management - Predict, which is built on the IBM PAIRS Geoscope geospatial-temporal data platform.

The system uses data from satellites, drones, aerial flights, sensors and weather models to help companies maintain and monitor hundreds of miles of line.

Other than saving companies the hassle of regular tree trimming, the system can predict other outage threats and help prevent wildfires started by power lines.