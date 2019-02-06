Main Street makes a new investment, exits another
Main Street Capital (MAIN)
- , Main Street Capital (MAIN) leads an investment in the management buyout of CompareNetworks, a provider of media, marketing, and tech solutions for life science and healthcare product manufacturers.
- Main Street is funding $10.7M in a combination of first-lien senior secured term debt and a direct equity investment; also providing a credit facility to support growth initiatives and working capital needs.
- Main Street also fully exits its equity investment in Boss Industries; realizes a gain of about $4.0M.
