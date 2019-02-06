Stocks start with slight losses

Feb. 06, 2019 9:45 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Stocks are mostly lower at the open, with a five-session winning streak on the line for the S&P 500, as investors digest a thick batch of quarterly earnings reports; Dow flat, S&P and Nasdaq both -0.1%.
  • European bourses are modestly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.4%, Germany's DAX -0.3% and France's CAC -0.2%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.1% while China's Shanghai Composite remains closed for a holiday.
  • Among U.S. earnings, Disney (+0.2%), General Motors (+2.1%) and Snap (+25.7%) start higher after beating earnings estimates, but Electronic Arts -14.3% and Eli Lilly -1.4% after issuing disappointing guidance.
  • Most S&P sectors are lower, with communication services (-0.6%), energy (-0.6%) and real estate (-0.5%) lagging, while information technology (+0.2%) is the only group trading in the green.
  • U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing yields on both the two-year and the 10-year notes down 2 bps to 2.50% and 2.68%, respectively; the U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 96.19.
  • WTI crude oil -0.6% to $53.32/bbl.
