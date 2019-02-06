More on Universal Technical Institute Q1 results

  • Universal Technical Institute (UTI) reports Q1 revenue growth of 2.3% Y/Y to $83.05M.
  • Operating expenses were $90.3M (+6.5% Y/Y); of the $5.5M increase, $4.2M was due to the one-time transformation consultant termination cost.
  • Adj. operating loss was $3M compared to loss of $1.9M Y/Y.
  • Adj. EBITDA was $1.3M compared to $2.6M Y/Y.
  • Student Metrics: Total starts were 1,511 (+14.8% Y/Y); Average undergraduate full- time student enrolment 11,225 (-0.3% Y/Y); End of period undergraduate full-time student enrolment 10,540 (+0.9% Y/Y).
  • Generated $4.4M in CFO and adj. FCF was $5.6M.
  • 2019 Outlook: New student starts are expected to grow in the mid to high single digits in fiscal 2019; Average student population is anticipated to be up low single digits; Revenue $322-332M; Operating expenses $337-347M; Operating loss $10-15M; adj. operating loss $6-11M; ad. EBITDA is expected to be positive between $9-15M; Net loss $10-15M & Capex $6-8M.
  • Previously: Universal Technical Institute EPS of -$0.36 (Feb. 5)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.