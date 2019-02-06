More on Universal Technical Institute Q1 results
Feb. 06, 2019 9:47 AM ETUniversal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI)UTIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Universal Technical Institute (UTI) reports Q1 revenue growth of 2.3% Y/Y to $83.05M.
- Operating expenses were $90.3M (+6.5% Y/Y); of the $5.5M increase, $4.2M was due to the one-time transformation consultant termination cost.
- Adj. operating loss was $3M compared to loss of $1.9M Y/Y.
- Adj. EBITDA was $1.3M compared to $2.6M Y/Y.
- Student Metrics: Total starts were 1,511 (+14.8% Y/Y); Average undergraduate full- time student enrolment 11,225 (-0.3% Y/Y); End of period undergraduate full-time student enrolment 10,540 (+0.9% Y/Y).
- Generated $4.4M in CFO and adj. FCF was $5.6M.
- 2019 Outlook: New student starts are expected to grow in the mid to high single digits in fiscal 2019; Average student population is anticipated to be up low single digits; Revenue $322-332M; Operating expenses $337-347M; Operating loss $10-15M; adj. operating loss $6-11M; ad. EBITDA is expected to be positive between $9-15M; Net loss $10-15M & Capex $6-8M.
- Previously: Universal Technical Institute EPS of -$0.36 (Feb. 5)