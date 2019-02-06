Alphabet's Verily backing opioid rehab campus
Feb. 06, 2019 9:48 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLGOOG, GOOGLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Alphabet's (GOOG -0.5%)(GOOGL -0.5%) Verily life science division will help build a tech-focused rehab in Dayton, Ohio that's focused on the opioid crisis.
- Verily and health networks Kettering Health Network and Premier Health will form a nonprofit called OneFifteen to establish the rehab campus, which will offer both inpatient and outpatient services.
- Verily will use an undefined "variety of means" to track treatments that work in the clinic and patient behavior after the treatment. Patients would have to consent to the monitoring.
- The campus is expected to be completed next year. OneFifteen will start accepting patients this spring.