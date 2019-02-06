Navios Maritime Acquisition Q4 TCE rate rises, but so do expenses

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA -1.2% ) Q4 adjusted loss per share of $1.33 is wider than the consensus estimate for a loss of 72 cents.

Compares with a loss of $1.20 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $58.7M increases from $50.3M in the year ago quarter; current quarter includes $5.0M of revenue resulting from its acquisition of Navios Midstream on Dec. 13, 2018.

Q4 time charter equivalent rate increases to $15,483 from $15,299 a year ago.

Q4 time charter and voyage expenses increased 61% to $9.8M from $6.1M.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $20.9M increases from $20.0M a year ago.

