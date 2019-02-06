More on Summit Materials Q4 earnings

Feb. 06, 2019 10:03 AM ETSummit Materials, Inc. (SUM)SUMBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Summit Materials (SUM +2.6%) says that although the company continued to face input cost headwinds in Q4, organic average sales prices for aggregates is up 6.5% Y/Y.
  • Sales by line of business: Aggregates: $93.1M (+20.9%):  Cement: $61.4M (-10.7%): Products: $216.1M (+0.1%): Services: $74.5M (-5.6%)
  • Total volume: Aggregates: 11,543 tons (+10.3%): Cement: 559 tons (-10.1%); Ready-mix concrete: 1,269 cubic yards (+4.4%); Asphalt: 1,231 tons (-2.2%)
  • Pricing: Aggregates: $10.50/ton (+7.6%); Cement/ton: $112.4 (+0.1%); Ready-mix concrete: $107.34/cubic yard (-0.1%); Asphalt: $56.32/ton (+6.2%)
  • Adj. gross margin declines ~610bps to ~32.8%;operating margin compresses ~590bps to 5.8%
  • The company says that underlying demand conditions in most of its markets remain favorable and are expected to remain so into 2019.
  • For FY19, company expects Adj. EBITDA of $430M-$470M, with capex of ~$160M-$170M.
