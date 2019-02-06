DowDuPont, chemical stocks cut at Cowen as headwinds to limit upside

DowDuPont (DWDP -1.3% ) opens lower after Cowen downgrades several chemical companies, citing weakening macro conditions which will leave little room for upside in 2019.

Cowen analyst Charles Neivert downgrades DWDP to Market Perform from Outperform with a $59 price target, cut from $78, and reduces his industry outlook to cautious.

Neivert believes multiple headwinds are developing in the chemical industry, including higher supply than demand growth, low oil prices and trade-war related risks, issues he says are interconnected and impact the sector at all levels.