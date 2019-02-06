Arlo -44% as guidance throws up red flags

Arlo Technologies (ARLO -44% ) is taking a pounding, shedding nearly $250M in market value after a Q4 report that topped consensus but signaled a slowing market via a guidance letdown.

Cowen has taking off its Buy sign, downgrading to Market Perform, and given shares a Street-low target of $7.50 (which implies 0.9% downside from yesterday's close, but 76% upside from today's pricing).

Channel inventory has backed up amid macro challenges in Q4 that are stretching on, Cowen's Jeffrey Osborne notes. The firm's still "constructive" on management's approach, but is deciding to wait and see amid the high inventory and a shaky launch of Arlo Ultra. (h/t Bloomberg)

BofA Merrill Lynch has cut the shares to Underperform and trimmed its own target to $5 from $9.

