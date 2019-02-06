Atkore International up ~4% post Q1 earnings beat

Atkore International (ATKR +4% ) reports Q1 sales increase 9% Y/Y to $452M, primarily due to higher average market prices for the metal electrical conduit products, pass-through impact of higher average input costs of steel, copper, and freight, as well as acquisitions of Vergokan & Communications Integrators

The sales increase was partially offset by lower volume in metal conduit and cable wire products.

Sales by segment: Electrical Raceway: $343M (+8.5% Y/Y); Mechanical Products & Solutions: $108.8M (+10.4%)

Gross margin declines ~100bps to 24.4%; operating margin compresses ~130bps to 10.1%

For Q2 2019, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to be ~$69M-$75M, and adjusted EPS of $0.70-$0.80.

For 2019, anticipates adjusted EBITDA of ~$290M-$310M; adjusted EPS of $3.05-$3.35.

