Natus Medical down 2% on bearish GlassHouse report

Feb. 06, 2019 10:28 AM ETNTUSBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Natus Medical (BABY -1.9%) is down on more that double normal volume in early trade. Shares dropped at much as 7% before recovering in response to a bearish report from GlassHouse Research citing 70% downside risk. Key points:
  • Company faces a write-down of obsolete inventory of ~$18M.
  • EPS set to plummet this year because the company has exhausted the earnings-boosting effects of warranty/bad debt reserves and prepaid expenses.
  • SEC is scrutinizing overly aggressive non-GAAP exclusions.
  • CEO and CFO have a history of leaving companies "in ruins."
