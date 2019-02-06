Natus Medical down 2% on bearish GlassHouse report
Feb. 06, 2019 10:28 AM ETNTUSBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Natus Medical (BABY -1.9%) is down on more that double normal volume in early trade. Shares dropped at much as 7% before recovering in response to a bearish report from GlassHouse Research citing 70% downside risk. Key points:
- Company faces a write-down of obsolete inventory of ~$18M.
- EPS set to plummet this year because the company has exhausted the earnings-boosting effects of warranty/bad debt reserves and prepaid expenses.
- SEC is scrutinizing overly aggressive non-GAAP exclusions.
- CEO and CFO have a history of leaving companies "in ruins."