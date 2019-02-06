Goldman says Buy Skyworks after earnings

Goldman upgrades Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from Neutral to Buy and raises the target from $73 to $96 after earnings.

The firm says the market underestimates the sustainability of growth into next year with mobile space fundamentals improving with the 5G introduction.

Cowen maintains a Market Perform rating and raises Skyworks' PT from $75 to $80 saying the quarter was "good enough" while the $2B buyback "assuages some investor fears of hastened M&A."

The firm sees read-through to Qorvo (QRVO +5.7% ), which could guide below estimates. QRVO reports earnings tomorrow.

Skyworks shares are up 12% to $85.22.

