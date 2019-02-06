More on Powell Industries Q1 results

Feb. 06, 2019
  • Powell Industries (POWL +5.8%) reports Q1 new orders increase 72% to $172M primarily driven by improved international activity; most notably, core oil, gas & petrochemical customers are beginning to plan for larger projects.
  • Backlog was up ~24% to $322M.
  • Overall gross margin improves ~170bps to 13.4%; reports narrower operating loss of $3M as compared to loss of $7.4M last year
  • The company says that FY19 customer activity will strengthen over FY19, yielding improved margins. Hence the company expects FY19 backlog to improve over 2018, revenues to increase modestly, and earnings to improve to breakeven or slightly better in fiscal 2019.
  • Previously: Powell Industries misses by $0.19, beats on revenue (Feb. 5)
